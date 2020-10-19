Srikakulam: Two youngsters feared drowned

SRIKAKULAM: Two youths went missing at sea at Ratti village in Mandasa mandal on Sunday evening. The missing have been identified as J Sreekanth (20) of Kamalapuram and Sisindri (18) of Sariyapalli, who are bike mechanics. Mandasa SI Rama Rao said eight youths went to Ratti seacoast to celebrate a birthday party. While having bath after the celebrations, Sreekanth and Sisindri drowned. A case has been registered at Mandasa police station.
