Furnish info for probe into land scam: SIT

Following the request, the government extended the tenure of the SIT by another three months.

SIT Chairman Vijaya Kumar holds a review meeting with District Collector V Vinay Chand and other officials in Visakhapatnam on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Vizag land scam, which resumed its probe on Monday, asked the Visakhapatnam district administration to provide all the information sought by it without any delay to complete its inquiry at the earliest. The SIT was constituted to probe the charges of land encroachments during the previous TDP regime.SIT Chairman Vijaya Kumar, along with members YV Anuradha and T Bhaskar Rao, held a review meeting with District Collector V Vinay Chand, Joint Collector M Venugopala Reddy, and other revenue officials at the SIT office. 

Addressing the officials, the SIT Chairman asked them to provide all the information sought by the SIT at the earliest without any delay so as to complete the inquiry speedily. The SIT began its inquiry in October 2019 and submitted its interim report to the government. However, further inquiry into petitions submitted by people to the SIT could not progress for almost seven months due to lockdown. 

It may be recalled that the YSRC government after taking over reins in the State, ordered fresh inquiry into Vizag land scam and accordingly it set up the three-member SIT headed by Vijaya Kumar in October 2019. The SIT took up inquiry into 1,400 applications, which it received from people in 13 mandals of Visakhapatnam revenue division. However, at the end of its scheduled tenure, it could complete inquiry into only 400 applications. It then submitted a 150-page interim report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Following the request, the government extended the tenure of the SIT by another three months.

