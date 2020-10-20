Jagan to launch Lepakshi, APCO online store on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the APCO online store and Lepakshi web store from his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. APCO Managing Director BR Ambedkar on Monday said that the online platform for selling handlooms and handicrafts will benefit weavers and artisans in the State. E commerce giants will provide marketing facilities to AP products globally.

Stating that handloom fabrics worth `10 crore will be made available through APCO online store, he said Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Bobbili Veena and 350 other products will be put for sale on Lepakshi web store through the e-commerce platforms. Mentioning that the government is extending support to weavers through the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, he said that the online platform will help improve the living standards of weavers and artisans in the State.