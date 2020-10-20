Launch skill university works in December: Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has directed officials to be ready to conduct ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed Skill Development University in December by getting the required approvals by that time. Reviewing with the officials of the Skill Development Department in the Secretariat on Monday, he took stock of the works related to the establishment of Skill Development University and Skill Development Colleges.

The officials informed the minister that land allocation was already completed for 20 Skill Development Colleges and the process is in various stages for identification and acquiring land for the remaining five colleges.

They also informed him that as part of the ongoing comprehensive industry survey, they have covered 28,000 MSMEs out of the total 98,000 and also 86 large scale industries out of the total 900. They also said that every industry is being given a unique number on the lines of Aadhaar. Though the officials said that more time was needed for surveying the large scale industries, the minister made it clear that the survey of the 1.02 lakh units in the State should be completed by November 15.

Toy unit in AP likely

Representatives of China-based toy manufacturing company Pals Plush called on Industries Minister Goutham Reddy and evinced interest in setting up of their unit in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that AP will be a favourable destination for investments, they said in the wake of restrictions imposed on imports from China, they are planning to manufacture toys by setting up a unit in AP. They explained their investment plans to set up the unit in AP.