Leave no scope for graft in supply of sand: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there should be no scope for corruption in supply of sand in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the sand policy be transparent and the construction material be supplied to customers at reasonable prices. He underscored the need to improve the efficacy of sand supply besides increasing the number of reaches in the State.

Reviewing the new sand policy at an official meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that the government is implementing the policy without giving any scope for corruption and also following the guidelines of environmental protection. Illegal mining was curbed and quality sand is being supplied at an affordable price. Any lapses in implementation of the sand policy will not be tolerated, he warned.

For effective implementation of the sand policy, the Chief Minister suggested that the number of sand reaches be increased, besides enhancing their capacity. Stating that the transportation cost of sand was a little high, he wanted officials to make it reasonable. Also, the price fixation of sand should be at the constituency level and if anyone is found to be selling sand at a higher price, the SEB should take action against the seller, he said.

He directed the officials to introduce a challan system, where anyone by paying the challan can transport sand from the reaches and keep a contractor standby for transportation. For the construction of government projects or housing for poor, sand should be supplied at a subsidy price through a token system, he said and added that even locals of the same constituency can avail the subsidy sand for construction of their houses. Public opinion should be obtained before taking any final decision with regard to supply of sand, he said.Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and other officials attended the meeting.

