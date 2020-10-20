Ministers: Curb unauthorised layouts in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to crack a whip on unauthorised layouts under the jurisdiction of panchayats in the limits of Urban Development Authorities. Holding a review meeting with officials, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration) said that the government is not getting revenue due to the development of layouts without obtaining any approvals. On the other hand, people purchasing plots in such unauthorised layouts are facing hardships, they directed the officials issue notices to developers of unauthorised layouts.

The ministers discussed the provision of some portion of revenue accrued through layout fee to the panchayats in the ambit of Urban Development Authorities. While panchayats give approval to plots of less than 300 square feet, Urban Development Authorities sanction approval for plots of more than 300 square feet. Fees is collected by the body, which gives the approval.

However, the ministers felt that there should be a mechanism to share the revenue and directed the officials to discuss and resolve the issue. They also discussed rolling out layout regularisation scheme in panchayats on the lines of urban areas.