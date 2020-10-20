STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay compensation equal to investment for crop loss: Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that compensation to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to heavy rains, be equal to the amount invested on the crop.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh interacts with flood affected farmers in East Godavari district on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that compensation to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to heavy rains, be equal to the amount invested on the crop. He also demanded that each flood affected family be paid an immediate relief of Rs 5,000. Lokesh visited the flood affected areas in East Godavari district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lambasted the State government for its lackluster approach in provision of financial assistance to the flood affected farmers. He alleged that the YSRC government which claims to be ‘Rythu Bharosa’ government, had utterly neglected the welfare of farmers, which is evident from 750 ryot suicides during its regime and 64 of the total suicide victims hailed from East Godavari itself. 

“In the TDP regime, welfare of farmers was given top priority. In coordination with the Centre, several schemes were introduced. Crop loans of less than Rs 50,000 were waived. But today, farmers are being insulated and labelled as paid artistes,” he said. 

The TDP leader accused the ruling party leaders of abusing farmers in North Andhra. The government failed to keep its promise of providing Rs 12,500 as Rythu Bharosa. It only paid the amount to 54,000, while the total number of eligible farmers in the State is not less than 15 lakh. 

“No input subsidy has been paid to the affected farmers. The crop damage report is yet to be submitted to the Centre. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister himself has to call the Chief Minister to know the details of loss due to rains and floods in AP,” he said.“Ground reality is not known through making of aerial survey of flood affected areas. It will be known, only when one goes to farmers and interacts with them,” he said.

Relief package for flood-hit
The State government on Monday decided to provide a package consisting of 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 litre palm oil, 1 kg onions and potatoes each to every flood-affected family as an immediate relief measure. Collectors of flood-hit districts were asked to take measures for distribution of the relief package to the affected people

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh farmers Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp