Pay compensation equal to investment for crop loss: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that compensation to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to heavy rains, be equal to the amount invested on the crop. He also demanded that each flood affected family be paid an immediate relief of Rs 5,000. Lokesh visited the flood affected areas in East Godavari district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lambasted the State government for its lackluster approach in provision of financial assistance to the flood affected farmers. He alleged that the YSRC government which claims to be ‘Rythu Bharosa’ government, had utterly neglected the welfare of farmers, which is evident from 750 ryot suicides during its regime and 64 of the total suicide victims hailed from East Godavari itself.

“In the TDP regime, welfare of farmers was given top priority. In coordination with the Centre, several schemes were introduced. Crop loans of less than Rs 50,000 were waived. But today, farmers are being insulated and labelled as paid artistes,” he said.

The TDP leader accused the ruling party leaders of abusing farmers in North Andhra. The government failed to keep its promise of providing Rs 12,500 as Rythu Bharosa. It only paid the amount to 54,000, while the total number of eligible farmers in the State is not less than 15 lakh.

“No input subsidy has been paid to the affected farmers. The crop damage report is yet to be submitted to the Centre. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister himself has to call the Chief Minister to know the details of loss due to rains and floods in AP,” he said.“Ground reality is not known through making of aerial survey of flood affected areas. It will be known, only when one goes to farmers and interacts with them,” he said.

Relief package for flood-hit

The State government on Monday decided to provide a package consisting of 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 litre palm oil, 1 kg onions and potatoes each to every flood-affected family as an immediate relief measure. Collectors of flood-hit districts were asked to take measures for distribution of the relief package to the affected people