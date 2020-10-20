STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spread awareness on Covid safety protocols: Health Minister

Expressing satisfaction over declining number of  daily infections, the minister also praised the department for  their efforts in keeping the mortality rate down even when Covid-19 was at its peak.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned of a possible second wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Monday asked the state health department to be extra vigilant and create awareness among the public about the three precautionary steps that need to be taken to stop the virus’ spread.

In a review meeting with health officials, Nani said awareness on the need for wearing masks and regularly washing hands, and observing the physical distancing norm should be created among the public. “With schools, colleges and cinemas opening in the coming days, this message should be spread among the public and special drive should be taken up to monitor the implementation of Covid guidelines in these places,” he observed.

Expressing satisfaction over the declining number of  daily infections, the minister also praised the department for  their efforts in keeping the mortality rate down even when Covid-19 was at its peak.

“The State government’s efforts of conducting more number of tests and contact tracing have given the desired result, and brought down the number of coronavirus cases,” he noted. With respect to those who are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Nani asked the officials to focus on providing kits consisting of medicines, and constantly monitor health condition of the patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas ICMR COVID 19
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp