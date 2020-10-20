Spread awareness on Covid safety protocols: Health Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned of a possible second wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) on Monday asked the state health department to be extra vigilant and create awareness among the public about the three precautionary steps that need to be taken to stop the virus’ spread.

In a review meeting with health officials, Nani said awareness on the need for wearing masks and regularly washing hands, and observing the physical distancing norm should be created among the public. “With schools, colleges and cinemas opening in the coming days, this message should be spread among the public and special drive should be taken up to monitor the implementation of Covid guidelines in these places,” he observed.

Expressing satisfaction over the declining number of daily infections, the minister also praised the department for their efforts in keeping the mortality rate down even when Covid-19 was at its peak.

“The State government’s efforts of conducting more number of tests and contact tracing have given the desired result, and brought down the number of coronavirus cases,” he noted. With respect to those who are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Nani asked the officials to focus on providing kits consisting of medicines, and constantly monitor health condition of the patients.