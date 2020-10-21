Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rainfall in next two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of the Low Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal and active South West Monsoon in the State, moderate to heavy rains lashed different parts of the state. With IMD reports stating that the Low Pressure Area will become more marked on Wednesday, more rains are predicted for the State in the next two days.

According to Met department officials, thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Kurnool district of Rayalaseema region on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, several parts of the State received rainfall and the highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded in Avanigadda of Krishna district and Tanuku in West Godavari district.