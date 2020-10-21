STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan to launch YSR Bhima scheme on Wednesday

Published: 21st October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday is prepared to roll out YSR Bhima, an insurance  scheme that will cover a total of 1.41 crore bread winners of BPL families of the unorganised sector. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the government will be single-handedly funding the insurance scheme. The estimated value of the premium being paid by the government is `510 crore. It is likely to increase as the number of beneficiaries will rise within a few days, once the bank accounts of some of the eligible citizens are operationalised.

Lack of financial security of the BPL families in case of the bread earners, working in the unorganised sector, losing his/her life is a nightmare for these families. The financial turmoil that the family is subjected to, in case of such an eventuality, cannot be fathomed. During his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan came across scores of citizens, facing a number of issues due to lack of insurance coverage, a he promised to launch a scheme for them. 

