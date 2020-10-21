Floods: Kin of deceased to get Rs 5 lakh each

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the flood situation with district collectors on Tuesday during the Spandana grievance redressal programme, said 19 people have died in the floods and asked officials to extend compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

As the compensation was already paid to 14 of 19 victims, the Chief Minister asked the officials to compensate the remaining five families at the earliest. The Chief Minister directed the officials to submit a report on the crop loss by October 31 and announced that for the first time, input subsidy will be given to the farmers in the same cropping season.

Jagan said the input subsidy of Kharif crop will be given along with the second instalment of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The government will be providing input subsidy of Rs 113 crore for agriculture crops and Rs 32 crore for horticulture crops, that is a total of Rs 145 crore input subsidy will be paid.

Officials were asked to submit a report pertaining to input subsidy for October by November 15. The tribal beneficiaries, who were given pattas for the forest lands (ROFR), will be provided Rs 11,500 each on October 27 under the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

Directing the officials to submit the budget proposals for meeting the expenditure for addressing the losses sustained due to heavy rains and floods, the Chief Minister asked them to involve Rythu Bharosa Kendras for transparency.

Advising the collectors and other officials to adopt humane approach and be more liberal while dealing with flood victims and their grievances, Jagan asked them to provide a package consisting of 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 litre palm oil, 1 kg onions and potatoes to every flood-affected family in the areas where houses were inundated, as an immediate relief measure.

Further, they were asked to provide Rs 500 to the flood victims, while they are sent back to their houses once the normalcy restores. “The amount will be helpful to them in one way or the other. They should not face problems as soon as they return home,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the collectors and officials of the departments concerned to take up temporary repair works for the roads damaged during heavy rains and floods. Stating that the threat of seasonal diseases looms large in the wake of rains and floods, the Chief Minister asked them to focus on sanitation and cleanliness.

They were asked to ensure sufficient medicines including anti-venom injections for snake bites and anti rabies vaccines.Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Taneti Vanita, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and officials of various departments attended the meeting.