India’s 30 districts most affected by coronavirus include five from Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Five districts in Andhra Pradesh — East Godavari, Chittoor, West Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam — are among the 30 districts in India that are most affected by COVID-19, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

East Godavari district recorded 1.11 lakh COVID-19 cases, while West Godavari recorded 80,102, Chittoor 74,494, Guntur 63,068, and Prakasam 57,198.Revealing the highlights of the past week with respect to the pandemic, the MoHFW on Tuesday said six States, including Andhra Pradesh, contribute 64 per cent of all active cases in India. The others are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Of the 64 per cent of active cases, AP’s share stands at 4.68 per cent, while Maharashtra contributes the largest chunk of 23.28 per cent. Three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala — contribute about 50 per cent of all active cases.

In AP, East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur and Prakasam districts contribute 20,631 of the State’s 33,396 active cases. East Godavari district has the most active cases (5,994), followed by Chittoor (4,123), Guntur (3,810), West Godavari (3,670) and Prakasam (3,034). These five districts account for 61.77 per cent of the State’s active cases.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, 3,503 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State, taking the tally to 7,89,553. With 5,144 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals in the same period, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,49,676. Meanwhile, 28 casualties were reported, taking the toll to 6,481.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday, 69,095 samples were tested in a day, taking the total number of samples tested to 71,96,628.The fewest cases were reported from Kurnool (48), Viziangaram (83) and Srikakulam (94) districts. In terms of total cases, Krishna district’s tally is the least (35,113).