STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irrigation projects in Andhra filling up, huge amount of water let into sea

From Prakasam Barrage, in the lower Krishna basin, over 1,060 TMC was released into the sea between June 1 and October 20. 

Published: 21st October 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam Barrage looks filled with heavy inflows in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All major and minor irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh are brimming with water after having received heavy inflows from upper catchment regions. Projects in the Krishna and Godavari regions are releasing surplus water into the sea.

As against the total water storage capacity in the State (major, minor and other reservoirs) of 982.35 TMC, as on date, 868.61 TMC is available. As much as 91.43 per cent of the major reservoirs’ capacity has been filled. They can store 865.64 TMC, and currently hold 791.16 TMC. At the same time last year, these reservoirs held 755 TMC of water.

Medium reservoirs too have seen a significant increase in their storage this year. While the gross capacity of Andhra Pradesh’s medium reservoirs is 115.09 TMC, they held 47 TMC last year (on October 20), and now hold 77.13 TMC.

This year, the amount of surplus water let into the sea is much more than in the last year. From Prakasam Barrage, in the lower Krishna basin, over 1,060 TMC was released into the sea between June 1 and October 20. 

This is the highest discharge since 2004. About 94 TMC has been utilised from the barrage so far, compared to 179.91 TMC in the entire previous water year.

Similarly, about 3,300 TMC of Godavari water has flown into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram in the last 3-and-a-half months. 

Between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, 3,797.4 TMC was discharged into the sea from the barrage. 
The utilisation since June this year stood at 98.6 TMC, compared to 254 TMC in the previous water year.

Gotta Barrage, on Vamsadhara, has let 65 TMC of surplus water into the sea this season. Last water year, it let 134 TMC into the sea. About 17 TMC has been used since June. Between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, the utilisation was 24.5 TMC. Meanwhile, flood to Prakasam Barrage has remained steady with over 5.3 lakh cusecs continuing to reach on Tuesday.

While the trend of inflows to other major reservoirs in Krishna basin such as Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar is falling, the central water commission (CWC) said that the flood will continue to the projects in ‘varying degree’ due to rainfall in view of formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. At 8 pm, Prakasam Barrage, in lower Krishna basin, recorded an inflow of 5.34 lakh cusecs and was discharging a surplus of 5.32 lakh cusecs after diverting about 2,000 cusecs via delta canals.

The first flood warning still continues to be in place. It will be withdrawn when the outflow from the barrage falls below 3.96 lakh cusecs. Pulichintala Project, at 7 pm, was discharging about 3.11 lakh cusecs while its inflow has fallen to 2.68 lakh cusecs. Though the inflow to Srisailam reservoir has fallen to 3.79 lakh cusecs, at 6 pm, from over 5 lakhs on Monday, the officials expect the flood to continue as the projects in the upper catchment areas of the river in neighbouring states are receiving continuous inflows.

The reservoir has 213.35 TMC of water at 884.61 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. Sunkesula Barrage recorded an inflow and an outflow of 15,900 cusecs. Nagarjuna Sagar, at 6 pm, was receiving an inflow of 3.01 lakh cusecs and was releasing most of it downstream. It has 309.95 TMC of storage at 589.3 feet as against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rains Godavari Krishna
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp