Suggestions welcome, don’t spread fake news, rumours: DGP to leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the police department is committed to ensure the safety and security of all sections of the people, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang has come down heavily on opposition leaders for “spreading rumours” that the crime rate in the State has increased after the change of guard.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP said that the AP Police Seva app, Disha mobile app and Disha police stations have been set up for the protection of women and others, giving an opportunity for people to lodge complaints without visiting the police station.

He urged political party leaders to refrain from spreading rumours and fake news as such things will create a negative impression on the police. “I feel sorry for those who are trying to target the police because, perhaps, they are not informed. They are not aware of what is happening on the ground. The police department is increasing its standards like never before using technology, giving no scope for delinquency. The leaders should understand that there is a huge difference between anticipation and facts, and act accordingly,” Sawang said, referring to opposition party leaders’ allegations against the police.

“It would be highly appreciated if the political leaders come up with suggestions rather than spreading false news on the police. For the sake of their political gains, police are being dragged into every issue intentionally. They are creating controversies and portraying us in a bad light. I request the public not to believe such rumours and unverified news that are being propagated by political leaders,” Sawang requested.

Sawang announced that the cognizable crime rate in the State has come down by 18 per cent. “Along with regular FIRs, police filed another 87,712 cases under section 188 of the IPC for violation of Covid-19 regulations and another 1.3 lakh cases for illegal sand and liquor transportation,” he explained.