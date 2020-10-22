Court suspends order on seats in pvt colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders suspending Government Order 23 bringing down the maximum number of seats in private degree colleges from 792 to 360.

The Central Andhra Junior College Managements Association had approached the court challenging the GO curtailing the number of students for a section from 88 to 40.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued before the Court that the government took the decision in view of the congested class rooms and lack of infrastructure in private colleges.

Petitioners counsel argued as to how the government, which did not decrease the number of seats in government colleges, can take a decision on private colleges.

Hearing both the sides, Justice B Ramesh asked the government to file its counter and issued interim orders suspending the operation of GO 23.