STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court suspends order on seats in pvt colleges

The Central Andhra Junior College Managements Association had approached the court challenging the GO curtailing the number of students for a section from 88 to 40. 

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders suspending Government Order 23 bringing down the maximum number of seats in private degree colleges from 792 to 360.

The Central Andhra Junior College Managements Association had approached the court challenging the GO curtailing the number of students for a section from 88 to 40. 

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued before the Court that the government took the decision in view of the congested class rooms and lack of infrastructure in private colleges. 

Petitioners counsel argued as to how the government, which did not decrease the number of seats in government colleges, can take a decision on private colleges.

Hearing both the sides, Justice B Ramesh asked the government to file its counter and issued interim orders suspending the operation of GO 23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp