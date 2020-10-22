Flood warning at Prakasam Barrage lifted as inflows fall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first flood warning at Prakasam Barrage was withdrawn at 8.45 am on Wednesday since the inflows fell below 3.96 lakh cusecs. However, the inflow to other major reservoirs remained steady, while the inflow to Srisailam is expected to rise, according to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood bulletin. The inflow of floodwaters to PD Jurala reservoir in Telangana is surging.

Prakasam Barrage, at 4 pm, recorded an inflow of 3.83 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 3.81 lakh cusecs. At 6 pm, Srisailam reservoir recorded an inflow of 4.19 lakh cusecs, marginally higher than 4.11 lakh cusecs at 6 am, and the outflow stood at 4.12 lakh cusecs. As against its full reservoir level (FRL) storage capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet, the reservoir has 213.35 TMC at 884.61 feet.

Nagarjuna Sagar, at 6 pm, was getting 3.70 lakh cusecs and its outflow was also the same. It has 310.85 TMC of water at 589.6 feet as against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet. In Godavari basin, the inflow to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram remained steady at 2.63 lakh cusecs at 6 pm.