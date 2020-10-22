Only judiciary can curb crimes against women: Sthree Sakthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) national convener Geddam Jhansi expressing concern over the rise in number of crimes being reported against the Dalit and Adivasi women said they can be controlled only with the support of judiciary.

In a meeting held with advocates of Krishna and Guntur districts on Wednesday, Jhansi said that despite having special Acts such as SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, POCSO Act, Nirbhaya Act and Disha Act, they are being diluted and not being enforced strictly.

Currently, there was a need for change in the judiciary system in both the Telugu States. The advocates need to play a crucial role in this regard, she said. Adding that the State government should act tough against the recent attacks reported against women in Vijayawada. AP High Court advocate Sunil stressed on the need for educating the girl child, crucial for their upliftment. “Due to lack of knowledge, several women are being exploited. The cases are not coming up for hearing before the judiciary. Delay in ensuring swift justice is creating a pressure among the victims,” Jhansi said. If police and judiciary function effectively, there will be a scope to prevent attacks and violence against the Adivasi women in AP and Telangana, she asserted.

DSS AP and Telangana coordinators Hemalatha and Bhagyalakshmi highlighted the loopholes in the judiciary in dealing with violence reported against women. They sought the support of the advocates for providing justice to the victims.