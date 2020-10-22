STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police help chilli farmers get back lost Rs 28 lakh

On Wednesday, the SP took part as a chief guest in an event held to distribute the recovered and donated amount to the chilli farmers.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal being felicitated by farmers at Martur police station on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police have recovered Rs 28 lakh from an agent of agriculture products and returned the amount to farmers, who complained that he had cheated them.  

According to police, Badugula Narendra of Nuthalapadu bought chilli stocks from farmers of the same village, but did not pay them. As such, one Mangineni Srinivasa Rao and others who sold their produce worth `4 crore to Narendra, complained to Purchur police that the latter cheated 42 farmers in the village, and had disappeared. 

The same was informed to Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, after which he ordered Parchur Sub-Inspector to nab the person and recover the amount from him. Knowing the plight of Nuthalapadu farmers, prominent merchants also came forward to extend their help and donated Rs 28 lakh.  

On Wednesday, the SP took part as a chief guest in an event held to distribute the recovered and donated amount to the chilli farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP assured that  “Prakasam Police will always protect you from exploitation and be brave in any situation. If any farmer in the district is in trouble, I will give you our full support. Don’t fear and never allow the thoughts of committing suicide in distress.” Later, the SP felicitated the merchants and village elders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp