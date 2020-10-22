Police help chilli farmers get back lost Rs 28 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police have recovered Rs 28 lakh from an agent of agriculture products and returned the amount to farmers, who complained that he had cheated them.

According to police, Badugula Narendra of Nuthalapadu bought chilli stocks from farmers of the same village, but did not pay them. As such, one Mangineni Srinivasa Rao and others who sold their produce worth `4 crore to Narendra, complained to Purchur police that the latter cheated 42 farmers in the village, and had disappeared.

The same was informed to Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, after which he ordered Parchur Sub-Inspector to nab the person and recover the amount from him. Knowing the plight of Nuthalapadu farmers, prominent merchants also came forward to extend their help and donated Rs 28 lakh.

On Wednesday, the SP took part as a chief guest in an event held to distribute the recovered and donated amount to the chilli farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP assured that “Prakasam Police will always protect you from exploitation and be brave in any situation. If any farmer in the district is in trouble, I will give you our full support. Don’t fear and never allow the thoughts of committing suicide in distress.” Later, the SP felicitated the merchants and village elders.