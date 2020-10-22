State records 3,746 new cases; active cases at 32,376

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose by 3,746 to 7.93 lakh, on Wednesday. Active cases, however, stand at 32,376 as daily recoveries have been consistently surpassing new cases.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the state has tested over 72 lakh samples so far, including 74,422 in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. East Godavari witnessed a slight upward trend by registering 677 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by West Godavari (519) and Krishna (503).

The spike in infections in each of the remaining 10 districts was less than 500, with Kurnool being the only district where the growth was in two digits. With 301 more people getting infected, the overall tally in Anantapur district crossed 63,000. Similarly, Srikakulam breached the 43,000 mark in the total number of infections.

On a positive note, the overall recoveries reached 7.54 lakh as another 4,739 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. Active cases in Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts is in double digits, and over 1,000 in the remaining districts. It is highest in East Godavari (6,048).

Meanwhile, another 27 patients succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours. Five deaths were reported from Krishna, three each from Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in Srikakulam, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. Vizianagaram and Kurnool did not record any death in the 24 hours.