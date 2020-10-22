STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vacancies in police to be filled by Jan-next: CM

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs at the police memorial and received the Guard of Honour. 

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel paying respects to martyrs in Vijayawada I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s commitment to maintain law and order and protect women, children, the elderly and other sections of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said vacancies in the police force will be filled by January next.

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, Jagan said a notification would be issued soon to fill the vacancies in the Police department. He directed the DGP to issue the schedule by next January to fill 6,500 posts in four years. The pending funds for the police welfare for the past three years will also be cleared soon, Jagan announced.  

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs at the police memorial and received the Guard of Honour. “There would be no compromise in protection of the weaker sections. Special focus would be laid on protection of children, women and the aged. Crime in the name of caste, creed and against women will not be tolerated,’’ he asserted.

On the Disha Act, Jagan said his government took a bold step in curbing crime against women by bringing in the Act and expressed hope that the Centre would soon give clearance to it. Reduced crime rate is also an indicator of development, he said citing Finland, Norway and Switzerland. “We cannot bring down the crime rate overnight, but police are working towards that direction,’’ he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp