Vacancies in police to be filled by Jan-next: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s commitment to maintain law and order and protect women, children, the elderly and other sections of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said vacancies in the police force will be filled by January next.

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, Jagan said a notification would be issued soon to fill the vacancies in the Police department. He directed the DGP to issue the schedule by next January to fill 6,500 posts in four years. The pending funds for the police welfare for the past three years will also be cleared soon, Jagan announced.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs at the police memorial and received the Guard of Honour. “There would be no compromise in protection of the weaker sections. Special focus would be laid on protection of children, women and the aged. Crime in the name of caste, creed and against women will not be tolerated,’’ he asserted.

On the Disha Act, Jagan said his government took a bold step in curbing crime against women by bringing in the Act and expressed hope that the Centre would soon give clearance to it. Reduced crime rate is also an indicator of development, he said citing Finland, Norway and Switzerland. “We cannot bring down the crime rate overnight, but police are working towards that direction,’’ he observed.