APSSDC inks 3 MoUs for industry courses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To strengthen the skill ecosystem and create an industry-aligned workforce, the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Thursday signed three Memorandums of Understanding with Dell Technologies, JBM Auto Ltd and CII-Institute of Logistics to introduce sector-specific skill development courses.

The APSSDC entered into the MoUs as part of its plan to set up a skill development university and 25 skill development colleges, one in each Parliamentary constituency, and Centres of Excellences (CoEs) in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKTs) in AP for creating a skilled workforce.

As per the MoU, Dell Technologies partners with APSSDC for setting up a CoE in the IT sector at Vizag. It will offer high-end, virtual courses for technical graduates in data science, data engineering, cloud architecture and information storage management.

JBM Group will offer industry-led courses in the automotive sector, welding, tie and dye making and fitter. JBM Group will immediately launch the skill training programme at Sri City. JBM Auto Ltd shall train 50 candidates every quarter and recruit 200 ITI/diploma candidates enrolled through the APSSDC, who shall undergo the training followed by apprenticeship at JBM plants located in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

CII-Institute of Logistics collaborated as a knowledge partner for imparting training in the logistics sector covering ocean shipping, road transportation and warehousing.