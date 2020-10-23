STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comprehensive land survey from January 1

Published: 23rd October 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Directing officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey in the State for providing permanent land rights in a foolproof manner, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it should commence on January 1, 2021, as decided. 

During a review meeting on the comprehensive land survey held here on Thursday, Jagan asked the officials to complete the survey in two years, that is by January 2023, without any delay. “A comprehensive land survey is being taken up in the State after 100 years.

It should be done in a foolproof manner by digitising every land record,” the Chief Minister said and instructed the officials to utilise latest technologies like drones and rovers for the survey. The Chief Minister asked  the officials to increase the number of survey teams and digitise every record for making them tamper-proof.

As the land registration services will be provided in all village secretariats, he asked the officials to increase the number surveyors and required survey equipment in the village secretariats. The officials informed the Chief Minister the entire survey will be held in three phases, and that the arrangements are in progress for the same. All the survey details will be updated online on a regular basis directly from the drones and rover along with a picture with a GIS tag, they said. 

According to them, the survey will be conducted in 1.22 lakh sq km in the State with help of 4,500 survey teams (three teams for one mandal), which will conduct the survey simultaneously. So far, a pilot survey is being conducted at Takkellapadu in Jaggayyapeta mandal of Krishna district, with the latest technology.

The officials also stated that 70 continuously operating reference stations (base stations) are required for the survey and a few have already been established. The officials said that necessary steps were being taken to solve the pending land disputes in villages through mobile courts. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas and  officials were present. 

