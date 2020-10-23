HRD Minister lauds education reforms of AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ lauded the educational reforms taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government and the village secretariat system introduced by it during the virtual 57th NCERT General Council meeting on Thursday. Education Ministers of all the States participated in the meeting.

State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh briefed Pokhriyal about the special measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of students during the Covid-19 pandemic. He highlighted Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, Gorumuddha and other schemes launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of students.

He also mentioned about Rs 1,168 crore investment in gram panchayats. Appreciating the good work of the AP government, Pokhriyal said, “The efforts taken to reach out to each and every student is commendable. We have liked some of your educational schemes to an extent that we have planned to encourage other States to replicate them.

The idea of Gram Sachivalayam also looks quite useful for the overall betterment of rural areas.” Pokhriyal urged the Education Ministers to encourage their respective Chief Ministers to come up with plans to increase education’s contribution to the GDP.