‘Reforms for free agri power for 30 years’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and Information and public relations (I and PR) minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said that the government is augmenting the power transmission system in Krishna district with Rs 254 crore to supply free nine-hour power to farmers.

He added that installation of meters for enabling direct benefit transfer (DBT), in line with the reforms mandated by the Union government, would help streamline the entire process, and appealed to farmers to not have any apprehensions about the same.

Interacting with the farmers in a programme organised in Vijayawada on Thursday, the minister reiterated that the government’s vision for rolling out the initiative was to provide free power to the agriculture sector for the next 30 years.