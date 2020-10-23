STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUKT entrance test on November 28

 Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the dates of Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the dates of Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT). While the process will begin on October 28 with payment of fees through payment gateway and application submission, the test will be conducted on November 28. Results will be announced on December 5.

To establish merit for admission into the six-year integrated BTech for 2020-21, the RGUKT has decided to conduct a separate CET this year since the Class 10 board examination was not held due to COVID-19. 

Candidates, who write the entrance test, will also be eligible for admission into second/third year diploma programmes in ANGRAU, Guntur, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati, and YSR Horticulture University, Venkataramannagudem, he said. 

"The Directorate of Government Examinations will conduct the CET across the State provided at least 100 candidates register per examcentre. If the number of registered candidates is less than 100, the candidates will be allotted the nearest examination centre to appear for the CET,"  he said.

Ten examination centres - Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda - have been identified for those who wish to appear from Telangana.

State SSC (Class 10) syllabus of Mathematics, Physical Science and Biological Science is the prescribed syllabus for the CET. The test will be held offline with multiple choice questions and OMR-based answer sheet for 100 marks.

While 50 marks will be earmarked for Mathematics, Physical and Biological Sciences will be of 25 marks each. The model question paper is available on the university website.

