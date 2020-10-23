Two farm workers die of electrocution in Andhra Pradesh
The two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agricultural field when they stepped on the power cable at Srikakulam village in Ghantasala mandal, they said.
Published: 23rd October 2020 07:42 PM | Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:42 PM | A+A A-
MACHILIPATNAM: Two farm workers were electrocuted to death when they came into contact with a snapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.
Both died on the spot, police said adding a case had been registered.