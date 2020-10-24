STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

6,413 Tata vehicles for door delivery scheme

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. It was announced by the company in a press release. The company, which emerged as the top bidder, will be delivering the fullybuilt Tata ace Gold vehicles, which are to be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the State. They will be customised by the Tata Motors to perfectly suit the application. The Tata ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, low cost of operations, durability and versatility.

The ebidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace. “We’re delighted to be associated with the aP Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies,” said Vinay Pathak, vice president (product line) SCV & PU, Tata Motor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp