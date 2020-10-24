6,413 Tata vehicles for door delivery scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. It was announced by the company in a press release. The company, which emerged as the top bidder, will be delivering the fullybuilt Tata ace Gold vehicles, which are to be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in the State. They will be customised by the Tata Motors to perfectly suit the application. The Tata ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, low cost of operations, durability and versatility.

The ebidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace. “We’re delighted to be associated with the aP Civil Supplies Corporation. It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built ace Gold mini trucks, but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. It gives me immense joy to see that our upgraded range of BS6 vehicles are extremely well received by the customers, be it private owners or government bodies,” said Vinay Pathak, vice president (product line) SCV & PU, Tata Motor.