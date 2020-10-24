Andhra Police pay tribute to fallen soldiers of 'Military Madhavaram'

By ANI

WEST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday paid tribute to those who participated in both the world wars in 'Military Madhavaram' village in Tadepalligudem Mandal of West Godavari district in the state.

The police paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at this village on commemoration week. Tadepalli Gudem Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar and his team went to 'Military Madhavaram' village.

The police paid rich tributes at the 'Martyrs Memorial' in the village. Later they went to the family members of the fallen soldiers and enquired about their well being.

Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar assured all required help to their families. Madhavaram village is popular as 'Military Madhavaram' as it has a long history of sending its men to serve in the Army. People of this village had participated in both the world wars. Even after independence, most of the people of this village have been serving either in Army or in Police.