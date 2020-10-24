STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Police pay tribute to fallen soldiers of 'Military Madhavaram'

The police paid rich tributes at the 'Martyrs Memorial' in the village. Later they went to the family members of the fallen soldiers and enquired about their well being.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Police officials visit the houses and families of the police martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country. (Photo | Twitter, @APPOLICE100)

By ANI

WEST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday paid tribute to those who participated in both the world wars in 'Military Madhavaram' village in Tadepalligudem Mandal of West Godavari district in the state.

The police paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at this village on commemoration week. Tadepalli Gudem Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar and his team went to 'Military Madhavaram' village.

The police paid rich tributes at the 'Martyrs Memorial' in the village. Later they went to the family members of the fallen soldiers and enquired about their well being.

Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar assured all required help to their families. Madhavaram village is popular as 'Military Madhavaram' as it has a long history of sending its men to serve in the Army. People of this village had participated in both the world wars. Even after independence, most of the people of this village have been serving either in Army or in Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Military Madhavaram Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp