Buggana meets Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks Polavaram funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the funds spent by the State government on construction of Polavaram project.

Disclosing it to the mediapersons after meeting Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, Buggana said Polavaram project is a national project and the State Government is only the executing authority, while the project works are being supervised by the Polavaram Project Authority, which verifies the amount spent on the project. He said the amount to be reimbursed by the Centre is around `4,000 crore.

Blaming the previous Chandrababu Naidu government for various financial problems pertaining to the project, Bugganna said if not for the greed of the previous TDP government to corner contracts of the Polavaram project, today’s situation would not have occurred.

“Only good thing happened to Andhra Pradesh during state bifurcation was Polavaram Project being made a national project. In 2014, a cabinet resolution was also made to this effect. However, the TDP, which came to power in the State in 2014, completely neglected the issue and struck a deal to execute the project,” the Finance minister alleged.

He said in the cabinet resolution it was clearly mentioned that the implementation cost of the project might increase in the due course.