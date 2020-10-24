Govt not keen on local body polls for now

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has no intention of going ahead with the local body elections for now, as there is a possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 in the coming months, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Friday.

“We have to be careful as there are chances of a revival of Covid-19 in November and December,” he told mediapersons during a brief interaction, and added that a pandemic usually comes and goes thrice.

The impact of the coronavirus is low at present but there are possibilities of the number of cases increasing after the festive season, he warned. “So, a decision will have to be taken after analysing the situation in November and December,” the minister added.

When asked about the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, he said conducting elections to State bodies is mandatory. As per the Constitution, elections to the State Assemblies should be held within the stipulated time, or President’s rule will be imposed. “But we have some leverage with regard to local body elections,” he added.

The minister’s statement came a day after the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar invited the representatives of political parties to elicit their opinions on October 28 and to hold consultations with the government before drawing up the course of action for the local body polls.

However, TDP alleged the government was refraining from facing the elections as it has been receiving opposition from the public.

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu pointed out that when the SEC had decided to postpone the polls to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the initial stage, the government made a hue and cry and even levelled charges on the lines of caste against the SEC. But when the entire nation is unlocked and elections were announced by the Election Commission in Bihar and by-elections for some States, the YSRC government is giving illogical reasons to stall the polls, he said.

Asked whether the TDP is ready for the elections, he said they will welcome the polls but will raise certain issues with the SEC during the meeting on October 28. “Apart from asking the SEC to start the election process from the beginning, we will appeal to it to accept nominations online and deploy Central forces to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls,” he said.

Elections to local bodies were due for about two years as the tenure of panchayat, mandal and zilla parishads ended in August, 2018. Though the SEC took up the process to conduct the elections with the YSRC giving its approval in the beginning of this year, and the process of nominations for municipal and MPTC and ZPTC elections was completed, it was put on hold following the Covid-19 outbreak in March. The SEC’s decision at that time was described as unilateral by the government.

