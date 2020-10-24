STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokesh accuses Jagan of ‘ignoring’ flood-hit ryots

He asked the farmers about the extent of losses in the heavy rains and floods.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:33 AM

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government of adopting anti-farmer policies, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has pointed out that while the estimated crop damage stands at thousands of crores of rupees, the government announced just Rs 38 crore, which, he said, is not even enough to compensate farmers in a single mandal.

Making a whirlwind visit to the flood-hit villages in Tadipatri, Guntakal, Singanamala and Rapthadu areas in Anantapur district on Friday, Lokesh demanded that the government pay Rs 25,000 compensation per acre for groundnut and cotton farmers.

He asked the farmers about the extent of losses in the heavy rains and floods. Taking strong exception to the decision of fixing of meters to farmers’ pumpsets for the sake of getting permission from the Centre for taking more loans, the former minister said that future of farmers and agriculture was being pushed into danger. 

“The ministers, MLAs and officials are not making field visits and not responding to the questions on actual crop damage,” he alleged. Slamming the government for putting estimated crop damages in Anantapur district at just Rs 38 crore while the actual extent of damage would come to Rs 2,000 crore in the floods, he said that heavy rains ravaged crops in over 12.2 lakh acres. Lokesh pooh-poohed Jagan’s claim of being a ‘Rayalseema Muddu Bidda’, saying there was no immediate response and compensation to the Seema farmers.

