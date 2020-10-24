Ongole: Gang selling fake gold busted, three arrested

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police on Friday arrested three persons, including two from Karnataka, on charge of duping people by selling fake gold ornaments.The accused were identified as Govindu Kalyan Nayak (23), J Sivaiah (30) and Gowrappa (35).

One of the accused introduced himself as Ravi to Bojja Adam of Nagambotlapalem near Tallur, saying that his brother, an earthmover operator, had unearthed gold from a farm near Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Ravi allegedly told Adam that he wanted to sell the gold at a low price as he was in urgent need of money,” Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad said.

Adam mentioned in the police complaint that he met the brother of the accused at ABM College on October 2. The brother allegedly got checked a piece of gold ornament by a goldsmith. Adam paid him Rs 1 lakh as advance and paid Rs 6 lakh at the time of delivery of the gold.

Adam went to Palamaner in Chittoor district where the accused gave him a plastic bag containing the ornaments weighing 2 kg. Adam realised that he was cheated when he found the gold was fake.He approached the II Town police in Ongole on October 15 after all his efforts to contact the accused went in vain.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal formed two special teams which arrested the accused at Obli village near Kolar and Yerapothunahalli village near Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.Investigation revealed that the accused had cheated several persons in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the past by adopting the same modus operandi.