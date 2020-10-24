STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Parents raise apprehensions as students, school staff test Covid positive

All these students and their family members, along with some of their primary contacts, have undergone home quarantine and their health condition is stable. 

Published: 24th October 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

(Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ten students of two government high schools in Mundlamur and Kothapatnam mandals in Prakasam district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus recently. Eight students of Marella Zilla Parishad High School and two students of Gamallapalem ZP High School, and a teacher tested positive. All these students and their family members, along with some of their primary contacts, have undergone home quarantine and their health condition is stable. 

Following the incident, parents of some students raised apprehensions over reopening of schools on November 2. They apprehended that violation of Covid norms by some people may pose a threat to their children. Allaying the fears of parents, the educational authorities stated that they would enforce Covid protocol strictly to ensure the safety of students. 

“We have already directed all the school managements to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. We will ensure that all government and private schools adhere to Covid protocol to ensure the safety of children,” said VS Subba Rao, DEO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp