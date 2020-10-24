Ongole: Parents raise apprehensions as students, school staff test Covid positive

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ten students of two government high schools in Mundlamur and Kothapatnam mandals in Prakasam district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus recently. Eight students of Marella Zilla Parishad High School and two students of Gamallapalem ZP High School, and a teacher tested positive. All these students and their family members, along with some of their primary contacts, have undergone home quarantine and their health condition is stable.

Following the incident, parents of some students raised apprehensions over reopening of schools on November 2. They apprehended that violation of Covid norms by some people may pose a threat to their children. Allaying the fears of parents, the educational authorities stated that they would enforce Covid protocol strictly to ensure the safety of students.

“We have already directed all the school managements to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. We will ensure that all government and private schools adhere to Covid protocol to ensure the safety of children,” said VS Subba Rao, DEO.