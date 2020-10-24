Ramayapatnam port proposal likely to materialise soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The proposal for the development of a port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district has gained momentum. The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) recently released Rs 55.65 crore towards compensation and Relief and Resettlement of nearly 1,005 families, who will be displaced with the execution of the port project.

The total compensation and RR package for the displaced is estimated at Rs 191.92 crore. The State government has also sanctioned Rs 100 crore in the first phase for acquisition of land for the port project.

According to the primary report submitted by the district authorities to the government, 802 acres of land is required for the construction of the port. It has also been proposed to develop a industrial hub in 3,773 acres. The district authorities are planning to acquire 597 acres of land, including government and assigned lands, and hand over it to the APMB by the end of November.

Kandukur Sub-Collector Bhargava Teja visited the proposed Ramayapatnam port area recently and interacted with villagers. He made it clear that the port will only be developed at Ramayapatnam and its surrounding villages. The State government is committed to development of Ramayapatnam port. Adequate compensation will be paid to the farmers for the land acquired. The displaced people will be adequately rehabilitated, the Sub-Collector said.