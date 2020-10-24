STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ramayapatnam port proposal likely to materialise soon

Kandukur Sub-Collector Bhargava Teja visited the proposed Ramayapatnam port area recently and interacted with villagers.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The proposal for the development of a port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district has gained momentum. The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) recently released Rs 55.65 crore towards compensation and Relief and Resettlement of nearly 1,005 families, who will be displaced with the execution of the port project. 

The total compensation and RR package for the displaced is estimated at Rs 191.92 crore. The State government has also sanctioned Rs 100 crore in the first phase for acquisition of land for the port project. 
According to the primary report submitted by the district authorities to the government, 802 acres of land is required for the construction of the port. It has also been proposed to develop a industrial hub in 3,773 acres. The district authorities are planning to acquire 597 acres of land, including government and assigned lands, and hand over it to the APMB by the end of November. 

Kandukur Sub-Collector Bhargava Teja visited the proposed Ramayapatnam port area recently and interacted with villagers. He made it clear that the port will only be developed at Ramayapatnam and its surrounding villages. The State government is committed to development of Ramayapatnam port. Adequate compensation will be paid to the farmers for the land acquired. The displaced people will be adequately rehabilitated, the Sub-Collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramayapatnam port
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp