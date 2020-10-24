Send team to assess flood damage: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP State leaders have requested Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Purushottam Rupala to depute a Central team to assess the damage incurred due to the floods in the State, and requested him to extend support to tide over the crisis. While observing that the Union ministry has not received any report from the State government on the issue, Rupala assured assistance from the Centre to help the State.

In a virtual interaction with the Union minister on Friday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju, and other leaders from AP, including national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, MPs YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh, apprised the minister of the flood situation in the State.