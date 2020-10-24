Vizag breaches 55k-mark in Covid cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 55,000-mark in Covid-19 count on Friday. As many as 218 cases were reported in the last 24 hours against 171 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 55,205. One more death was reported, raising the toll due to coronavirus to 466, according to Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid Nodal Officer of North Andhra, in a bulletin here on Friday. As many as 183 people were discharged from hospitals, increasing the total number of recoveries to 52,433. At present, there are 2,306 active cases in the district. There are 9 very active, 16 active and 293 dormant clusters in the district, he said.

Active cases decline to 919 in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram/Srikakulam: Vizianagaram reported 126 new cases on Friday, increasing the corona count to 38,794. About 261 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and the total number of recoveries increased to 37,680 in the district. Now, there are only 919 active cases in the district. Srikakulam recorded 199 fresh cases, taking Covid-19 tally to 43,630.

In all, 101 patients were discharged from Covid care centres and hospitals. The active cases in the district declined to 1,448. Of the total, 934 are undergoing treatment in home isolation, 275 in Covid care centres and 239 in hospitals. As many as 3,551 samples were collected, raising the total to 5,30,808 in the district.