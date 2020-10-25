After talks fail, APSRTC starts shuttle services from Telangana borders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief for the passengers heading towards their home towns in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana to celebrate Dasara festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) started shuttle services from the AP-Telangana border points on Saturday.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said several families from Andhra Pradesh, who settled in Telangana, visit their home towns during the Dasara festival season.

“We have planned to operate special bus services from Telangana to various parts of the State. However, the series of talks held between APSRTC and TSRTC officials for resuming interstate bus services have failed. To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, we have started special bus services from the border points to interior parts of the State,” the minister explained.

The shuttle services are being operated from Panchalingala near Kurnool, Garikapadu check-post (Krishna district), Vadapalli, Pylon, Jeelugumilli and Kallugudem check-posts (West Godavari).

“We have requested the Telangana government to operate special buses till the AP borders for the convenience of the passengers. From there, they can reach their home towns in the shuttle services being operated by the APSRTC,” the minister explained.

​“We resumed bus services to Bengaluru from June 18 and officials are in constant touch with Telangana and Tamil Nadu officials. Since the beginning of the week, the APSRTC officials were in constant touch with their counterparts in Telangana to enter into an agreement for resuming the bus services at least for the return journey of the passengers, but in vain. With three consecutive days declared holidays during the festive season, there was a delay in taking a final decision over resumption of bus services,” Venkataramaiah said, adding that once again the officials will meet on Tuesday.

The APSRTC officials have given a route map to operate 1.60 lakh km per day to their counterparts in Telangana. However, TSRTC officials made it clear that they can go ahead with the proposal only after getting a nod from the Telangana government. Executive Director (Operations) Vijayawada Zone G Venkateswara Rao said that around 100 buses are kept ready near the AP-TS borders in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts.

Instructions were given to the depot managers near the border districts to arrange enough number of buses to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers during the festive season. “Every festive season, the corporation charges more fare for the special services, but due to pandemic, we kept the ticket fare unchanged.

We will increase the number of bus services based on the demand from the passengers,” Venkateswara Rao informed.Meanwhile, several passengers have already started arriving in the State in private buses by paying more. Many people choose their own vehicles to come to their hometowns to avoid unnecessary risk during the pandemic.