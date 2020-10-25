STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hikes dearness allowance for employees, pensioners

The State government on Saturday announced the enhancement of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for employees and pensioners.

The additional expenditure to be incurred by the government towards this release is around Rs 2,592 crore.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday announced the enhancement of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. 

Taking a decision to this effect, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, duly considering the representations received from employees and employee associations, has agreed to release the pending DA and DR, and directed the Finance Department to issue orders accordingly.

The first pending DA/DR, due from July 2018 will be given with January 2021 salary/pension payable on February 1, 2021. 

The additional expenditure to be incurred by the government towards this release is around Rs 86.41 crore per month and Rs 1,037 crore per annum. The second pending DA/DR, due from January 2019, will be paid with July 2021 salary/pension payable on August 1, 2021. 

The additional expenditure to be incurred by the government towards this release is around Rs 172.82 crore per month and Rs 2,074 crore per annum. 

​The third pending DA/DR, due from July 2019, will be paid with January 2022 salary/pension payable on February 1, 2022. The additional expenditure to be incurred by the government towards this release is around Rs 316.83 crore per month and Rs 3,802 crore per annum.

The arrears for the first DA/DR will be deposited in three instalments from February 2021 in the GPF accounts of OPS employees, and will be paid in cash in three installments to the CPS employees and pensioners from February 2021. 

The arrears for the second DA/DR will be adjusted in three instalments from August 2021 onwards to the GPF accounts of the OPS employees and will be paid in cash in three installments to the CPS employees and pensioners.

Who will benefit:

4.49 lakh government employees
3.57 lakh Pensioners

Employees thank CM

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu and AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatrami  thanked Jagan for the announcement.

