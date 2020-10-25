STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enhanced tariff will only affect violators: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

The minister said the department has focused on imposing fines on those driving their vehicles negligently, causing inconvenience to the other vehicle users.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:15 AM

Andhra Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the enhanced tariff on traffic violations as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 will become a burden only for those failing to adhere strictly to the traffic rules, but not for those following the rules. 

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, Nani said several States in the country have already started imposing the enhanced fines and the AP began enforcing the fines for 11 sections out of 31, he said. The minister said the department has focused on imposing fines on those driving their vehicles negligently, causing inconvenience to the other vehicle users.

“Our focus is to penalise those violating the norms, but not those possessing driving licences, documents and fitness certificates. We are requesting the public to be responsible and ride their vehicles with valid documents and extend support to the department,” he said.

Commenting on the road condition, Nani said for the last two months due to monsoon, several roads across the State were damaged. “The State government has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore to re-lay the damaged roads. Tenders will be invited shortly and works will commence during the winter season. If roads are in a bad shape, does it mean public can drive the vehicles violating traffic norms and involve in road accidents?’’ he sought to know. 

“I don’t understand why the public are blaming the government for enhancing the tariff for traffic violations even after watching ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ film. Many of them appreciate the penalties for traffic violations highlighted in the film, but when it comes to reality, they are opposing it,’’ Venkataramaiah said. He went on to add that the government spent hundreds of crores to purchase ambulances to save the lives of the public.

