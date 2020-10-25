GITAM gate, part of compound wall demolished

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a predawn swoop on Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) Deemed to be University on Saturday, a battery of revenue officials, accompanied by a demolition squad and a large contingent of police, undertook demolition of the main gate, a portion of the compound wall and a portion of fencing of playground at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), stating that they were built on encroached government land.

The police barricaded both ends of the road leading to GITAM before taking up the demolition drive. Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore said 40 acres of government land was under the possession of GITAM. He said the demolition was taken up as per the government norms after marking the structures five months ago and took possession of the vacant land occupied by GITAM.

“We have identified some more structures on the encroached land. However, there will not be any further demolitions immediately,” the RDO said. A GITAM official said as the issue is pending before the court, it was unfortunate that the demolition of structures was taken up without giving them any notice.