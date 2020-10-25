No demolition of GITAM structures till Monday, instructs Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday night restrained the Visakhapatnam district administration from going ahead with demolition of the structures in the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) Deemed to be University, till Monday morning.

The High Court, which heard the House Motion petition moved by the GITAM management on Saturday night, issued the orders and said it will hear the petition on Sunday, though it is a holiday on account of Dasara. GITAM group of institutions secretary BV Mohan Rao, moving the petition, said that the revenue officials are unilaterally demolishing the structures without serving any notices.

RDO: More structures on encroached land

The Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that notices were served on GITAM some time back. The AAG made it clear that the government is taking possession of its lands only. Justice K Suresh Reddy asked the government not to go ahead with demolitions till Monday and posted the matter for further hearing to Sunday.

Earlier in the day, revenue officials, accompanied by police, undertook demolition of the main gate, a portion of the compound wall and a portion of fencing of playground at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR). The police barricaded both ends of the road leading to the GITAM before taking up the demolition drive. They did not allow even the university staff to enter the GITAM premises. A large number of TDP workers who thronged the place, denounced the demolition of the structures of GITAM.

Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore told The New Indian Express that 40 acres of government land was under the possession of the GITAM. The RDO said the demolition was taken up as per the government norms after marking the structures five months ago and took possession of the vacant land occupied by the GITAM. “Till now, the compound wall and the main gate were demolished. We have identified some more structures on the encroached land. However, there will not be any demolitions immediately,” the RDO said, adding that they surveyed the encroachments prior to the demolition and the GITAM management was fully aware of it.

He said 15 acres in survey Nos. 15/1 to 5 at Yendada and 36.07 acres in survey Nos. 37 and 38 at Rushikonda were under the occupation of GITAM. “The application for regularisation has been pending with the government since 2004,” he added. However, a GITAM official said the demolition was taken up without giving them notice. The officials were not ready to explain why they were demolishing the main gate and compound wall of the university. A GITAM official said there was no truth in the claim of revenue officials that the structures on encroached government land. The university remained closed due to lockdown and the staff started coming from October 1.