South Central Railway transports 1,323 tonnes of maize to Tamil Nadu

The BDU team and different departments of railways have persuaded the traders and merchants to transport their consignment by train.

Corn, Maize

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the Business Development Unit (BDU) of Vijayawada division loaded 21 BCN wagons with 1,323 tonnes of maize from Ongole in Prakasam district to Chavadipalayam in Salem division of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. 

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya said that traditionally, the produce used to be transported by road. However, the BDU team of Vijayawada division has been able to convince the farmers to send the produce by train.

The BDU team and different departments of railways have persuaded the traders and merchants to transport their consignment by train.

The general manager appreciated the efforts of the BDU team of Vijayawada division in capturing new traffic. He also appealed to all the traders, merchants and rail users to utilise various freight incentive schemes for transporting their consignments by train. 

