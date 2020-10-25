STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP, YSRC leaders trade barbs over demolition drive at GITAM varsity  

Chandrababu Naidu, reacting to the issue on Twitter, said GITAM has stood out as a glorious temple of learning which shaped the lives of thousands of students. 

Published: 25th October 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leaders inspect demolished main gate and compound wall of GITAM deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam.

TDP leaders inspect demolished main gate and compound wall of GITAM deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP engaged in a slanging match following a demolition drive at GITAM University in the wee hours of Saturday. While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu termed the drive an act of vengeance against the political opponents, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas refuted the Opposition allegations. 

“Even as the matter is in court, the demolition was initiated without waiting for the final verdict. The one who cannot build has no right to demolish. Already, most of AP people are going to neighbouring States for education, employment and medical facilities,” he said.  

The destructive attack on a noted educational institution would be a big threat to the progress and prosperity of the state, he observed. 

“Only recently, former mayor Sabbam Hari’s house was demolished and now GITAM University was targeted. This is nothing but political vengeance of the ruling YSRC. The ruling party is taking revenge out of personal jealousy,’’ he alleged.

Stating that GITAM is an idealistic institution, the TDP chief said the university has lived up to its social service motto of providing medical help to 2,590 Covid-19 patients and incurred losses worth crores of rupees. Such a noble educational institution came under thoughtless demolition overnight by over 200 men, he said.

Responding to the allegations, the tourism minister said GITAM University was not a charity organisation, as it charged ‘exorbitant fees’ from students without even following the rule of reservation, and that the government seized the encroached lands as per the guidelines. He added  that a majority of TDP leaders protested against GITAM institutions over their alleged land encroachments.

He criticised the opposition for creating hurdles in the path of development and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to strengthen government institutions, unlike Naidu who worked to benefit private organisations. YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath said there was no need for the government to be vindictive towards the TDP and stated that officials took appropriate action against GITAM University for encroaching government lands.

The MLA said the varsity, which belongs to the son-in-law of TDP MLA and actor N Balakrishna, encroached government lands to an extent of 40 acres worth Rs 800 crore. 

“During the TDP term, Naidu gave away valuable lands in Vizag to his dear ones, including  GITAM University. It was revealed in a preliminary inquiry by revenue officials that the University has encroached upon government lands and the officials took appropriate action,’’ he argued.

