50 lakh ryots to get Rs 2,000 each under Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme today 

CM will also release input subsidies for farmers, who suffered crop loss from May to Sept

Published: 27th October 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of the second installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary’s accounts with the click of a button. 

The Chief Minister will also release input subsidies for the farmers (both agriculture and horticulture), who lost their crops from May to September. The disaster management department on Monday issued orders giving administrative sanction for the release of Rs 113.11 crore input subsidy for agriculture farmers and Rs 22.59 crore more for the growers of horticulture crops. 

Disclosing the details to mediapersons here on Monday, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said, “Keeping the promise made to the farmers of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount towards second installment of the YSR Rythu Bharosa on October 27. A total of Rs 1,114 crore will be disbursed to 50,47,000 beneficiaries including, Rs 11,500 each to the ROFR patta holders, as promised.” 

“The scheme was implemented for the first time in 2019-20 benefiting 46,69,375 farmers, including 1,58,123 tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Despite a financial crunch due to the Covid-19 crisis, the State government credited the first installment (Rs 3,713 crore) to the accounts of 49,45,475 farmers on May 15, and tomorrow (Tuesday), the second installment will be disbursed,” he explained. 

The minister added that unlike in the past when the input subsidy was paid one-two years after crop damage, the Chief Minister has decided to pay the amount the very next season. “In fact, our government has cleared Rs 2,000-crore worth input subsidy unpaid by the previous TDP government. Now, input subsidy for the crop damage till September this year will be paid tomorrow.” 

According to him, for the horticulture crops damaged between May and September, 2020, Rs 22.59 crore input subsidy is being paid and Rs 113.11 crore is being paid for agriculture crop damages between June and September.  “At present, officials are engaged in enumeration of the crop losses in October due to heavy rains and floods. Preliminary estimates put the crop damage in 1,20,810 hectares. The Chief Minister has directed that not even a single acre, which suffered crop loss, should be left out. A Central team will visit the flood-affected areas soon to assess the damage,” he explained. 

Listing out schemes such as free insurance and zero interest loans meant to give a boost to the agriculture sector, the minister lashed out at TDP and its national general secretary Nara Lokesh for their criticism. “Today (on Monday), Nara Lokesh visited flood-affected areas in Krishna. He drove a tractor, which skidded off the road. Fortunately no one was hurt. He was driving the tractor for publicity and his comments lack facts. He speaks about flood losses in Anantapur, where damage due to rains was in a limited area,” Kannababu said. 

Helping hand 
Rs 1,114 crore will be disbursed 
50,47,000 beneficiaries  across the State will get the second installment
Input subsidy for crop damages till September this year will also be paid 
Rs 113.11 cr input subsidy for agriculture farmers
Rs 22.59 cr input subsidy for horticulture growers
Except Nellore and Chittoor, the input subsidy in all other districts will be paid 

