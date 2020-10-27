Andhra govt neglecting flood-hit farmers, says Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lambasted the YSRC government for neglecting the farmers. Visiting flood-affected areas in Krishna district on Monday, Lokesh said the government was doing nothing to solve the problems of farmers, who suffered losses due to rains and floods.“While I am visiting the farmers who suffered losses, the Chief Minister directed his ministers to insult me. If I am being labelled as an ox for visiting the flood-hit farmers, what will one call Jagan, who is neglecting the farmers- Ox?” he sought to know.

He said it was very objectionable that none of the ministers has visited flood-affected areas in the district, which has not seen such losses in the last 40 years.

The TDP leader said various agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture farmers have suffered losses and unfortunately no minister came to know their plight. “Except for giving GO for instant flood relief, no one seems concerned about its implementation. Flood victims have been suffering for the past two weeks,” he said.

Lokesh claimed that if not for Pattiseema project, several acres would not have water for saving crops. On Polavaram project, he claimed that 70 per cent works of the project were completed during the TDP regime and in the 17 months rule of Jagan, only two per cent was completed. “It was on the request of the Centre that we have taken up the execution of the project. Nitin Gadkari and Chandrababu Naidu had even announced it,” he said. During his visit to Kolleru, the tractor he was on briefly slipped from the road into a nearby stream. However, no one was injured.