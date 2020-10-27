STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh breaks 32-year SW Monsoon record

Andhra Pradesh has received a record rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (From June 1 to September 30) this year — the most in the last 32 years.

flood_Andhra033

The rain fury in Andhra Pradesh saw several streams and rivulets overflowing in various districts. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received a record rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (From June 1 to September 30) this year — the most in the last 32 years. As against the average rainfall of 51.4 cm during the South-West Monsoon, the State received a cumulative rainfall of 73.8 cm during the period. 

IMD Amaravati director S Stella said that three important reasons could be attributed to the increase in the rainfall this season. “On an average, two low pressure areas are formed in the Bay of Bengal during the Southwest Monsoon. However, this year, we saw nine. One each was formed in June and July, while August witnessed the highest — five — and two was formed in September in the Bay of Bengal,” she explained. 

The other two reasons were absence of El Nino effect and the persistence of East West trough between 16 and18 degrees latitude for a longer period, which resulted in more rains down south in the Rayalaseema region.  Stella said that as per the data available with them from 1989, South West Monsoon in 2020 recorded the highest rainfall. “The second highest rainfall of 72.3 cm was recorded in 2007. The lowest was 31.25 cm in 2002, an El Nino year,” she explained. 

According to her, the South West Monsoon has almost receded from the State and North East Monsoon will set in on October 28 and under its influence, Southern parts of Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Tamil Naidu, will receive light to moderate rains. 

According to the statistics available with the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the State government, from June 1 to October 26 this year, the State received 889.7 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall for the period of 702.5 mm, which is 26.6 per cent excess. Among the 13 districts, eight districts reported surplus rains while the remaining five districts reported normal rainfall. Kadapa received 64.1 per cent surplus rainfall, the highest in the State. It was followed by Anantapur district with 57 per cent surplus rains, Kurnool with 56 per cent excess rains and Chittoor district with 44 per cent excess rains. In a sense, the entire Rayalaseema region received surplus rains from June 1 till date. 

Srikakulam received 17.6 per cent less than normal, but it is within the ambit of normal rainfall category. Similarly, Vizianagaram district received 5.6 per cent less than normal rainfall. Though, Praksam and Nellore received surplus rainfall in the initial months, later on, the rainfall was within the normal range.  Out of 670 mandals, 442 received excess rains, 196  normal rains, and 32 deficient rainfall.

