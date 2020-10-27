Menu tweaked; more ‘poshana’ for lactating moms, children 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday accepted the proposal made by the director of the Women Development and Child Welfare department to change the existing menu of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes in order to reduce anaemia among pregnant and lactating women, and also to improve the nutritional status of children below six years old.

The State government also accepted the proposal of the of the Women Development and Child Welfare department to serve cooked meal to pre-school children between 12:15 pm and 1 pm, and milk and snack (whole chana) to the children in the morning and afternoon at Anganwadi centres.

NEW MENU

Monday: White rice, dosakaya pappu, egg curry, milk

Tuesday: Pulihora & white rice, tomato pappu, egg curry, milk

Wednesday: White rice, akukura pappu, egg curry, milk

Thursday: Egg fried rice & white rice, green leafy vegetable curry, sambhar with vegetables, milk

Friday: White rice, beerakaya/sorakaya pappu, munaga, palak egg curry, milk

Saturday: Vegetable rice, green leafy vegetable curry, sambhar with vegetables, boiled egg, milk