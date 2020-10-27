STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayasai Reddy seeks NMC probe into Gitam hospital

The GIMSR was given permission to run the medical college by submitting fake documents, he alleged.

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has urged chairman of the National Medical Commission Suresh Chandra Sharma to order a probe into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) such as shortage of faculty and resident doctors, and land-related issues. 

In a letter written to the chairman on Monday, the MP urged the NMC to direct the State government to cancel the essentiality certificate given to the GIMSR and de-recognise the institute, if charges are proved. He also urged the chairman to keep in abeyance the permission given to GIMSR to make new admissions for the 2020-21 academic year till the probe is completed. 

The GIMSR was given permission to run the medical college by submitting fake documents, he alleged. “The land submitted to the MCI belongs to the government. The GIMSR is situated partly on government land. Most of the buildings were constructed by encroaching the government land. The management of GITAM connected its main campus with GIMSR campus by illegally constructing a subway under the road, which divides both the campuses. Further, there is no lease agreement between the government and the GIMSR,” the MP said in the letter. 

