Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,115 crore for Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief F Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 1,115 crore as the second installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme.

The sum was directly credited into the unencumbered accounts of 50.47 lakh farmers, including tribal beneficiaries who got ROFR Pattas.

With the click of a button, the Chief Minister also credited Rs 135.73 crore input subsidy into the bank accounts of 1.66 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains and floods during June and September.

He promised to pay input subsidy in November to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to heavy rains and floods in October. Jagan expressed happiness over implementing such a scheme, which benefits one out of three families in the State.