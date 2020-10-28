Dentist kidnap: Cops on 'Operation Muskaan' duty caught Hyderabad doctor's kidnappers from Anantapur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday launched Operation Muskaan - -a special drive to identify and rescue child labour and rehabilitate them. The state-wide drive taken up following Covid-19 precautions also involves teams of police and ICDS spotting orphan children and minor deserters who have run away from their houses for various reasons.

Meanwhile, a special team of police in Anantapur district assigned for Operation Muskaan rescued a dentist kidnapped from Hyderabad on the wee hours of Wednesday following an alert by their counterparts in Telangana.

READ HERE | Dentist kidnapped from Hyderabad rescued in Andhra Pradesh, within 24 hours

The dentist, Dr Hussain, who is also a realtor, was kidnapped from the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday by some burqa-clad men. The Cyberabad police, who are investigating the case, got a tip-off that the abductors were moving towards Bengaluru passing through Anantapur in AP. Cyberabad police immediately alerted Anantapur Superintendent of Police B Satya Yesu Babu who in turn asked the police across the district to track down the kidnappers.

Anantapur DSP G Veera Raghava Reddy said they have set up check posts on the national highway and tried to intercept the abductors near Raptadu. However, the abductors accelerated and proceeded ahead without stopping.

"The police at all the nearby check posts were alerted and the abductors were chased for distance. The abductors drove towards Kanaganapalle but as the police surrounded them from all sides, they abandoned the vehicle and fled. One of them was caught,'' the DSP said.

Police found the dentist gagged inside the vehicle and he was rescued. The nabbed abductor was identified as Sanjay hailing from Udipi in Karnataka. Cyberabad police have reached Anantapur to take custody of the abductors.